UK Intelligence Estimates Russian Casualties In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia has likely sustained approximately 138,000 casualties (killed and wounded) in the Russia-Ukraine war so far in 2025.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this in its intelligence update published on social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

The ministry, citing data from the Ukrainian General Staff, noted that in March 2025, the average daily Russian casualties were approximately 1,300.

This rose from 1,250 in February 2025, but remains below the very high daily rates of nearly 1,600 in late 2024.

"The rise in casualty rates has continued into early April 2025, and is highly likely reflective of increased Russian attacks along the frontline. Russian forces are likely attempting to rebuild frontline momentum following a period of lower attacks in the opening months of the year," the update said.

However, the ministry added that despite a relatively static frontline, reported Russian casualties remain significantly higher in 2025 so far than compared to spring 2024, when recorded daily Russian casualty rates were consistently below 1,000.

Since invading Ukraine, Russia has likely sustained more than 920,000 total casualties.