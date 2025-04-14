Piyush Goyal Urges Construction Sector To Cut Imports And Go Green

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called on the construction sector to reduce its reliance on imports and shift focus towards sustainable, earthquake-resistant, and modular infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first edition of CAPEXIL's Vibrant Buildcon 2025, Goyal emphasised the need for India to become self-reliant in manufacturing key construction components.

“Our infrastructure will not be second best to anybody. It will truly be the best in the world, and for that, we have to reduce our import dependency,” Goyal said, highlighting the importance of indigenously producing sanitaryware, plywood, solid steel, energy-efficient appliances, and more.

He stressed that sectors like housing, commercial real estate, transport, and energy are critical drivers of economic growth.“From cement and electricals to security systems and automation-each element contributes to this ecosystem,” he said.

Goyal also underscored the government's commitment to infrastructure development, citing upcoming projects including 20 new smart industrial cities and 100 plug-and-play industrial hubs.

These initiatives, he said, would be crucial in steering India toward becoming a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, up from the current USD 4 trillion.

The minister encouraged industry leaders to think beyond limits and invest in quality, innovation, and sustainability to meet future demands and global standards.

Vibrant Buildcon 2025, organised by the Chemicals & Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), aims to showcase India's potential in construction and allied sectors while promoting exports and technological advancements.

