Buzz Me'up Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2025 Boca H2O Music Festival

PLACIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buzz Me'Up is putting its name on the marquee and on the water. The activation will feature three fully branded Buzz Boats, giving fans a front-row seat to flavor, floating parties, and a chance to chill (or charge up) with the drink of the summer.Held at the iconic Boca Grande Sandbar in Placida, Florida, the Boca H2O Music Festival has grown rapidly over the past few years, becoming a destination for music lovers, boaters, and festival-goers seeking something truly different. What began as a regional celebration has evolved into a nationally recognized gathering - a high-energy, sun-soaked day where the crowd stretches across open water, surrounded by floating parties, live music, and an unmistakable coastal vibe. This years event is expected to draw over 90,000 attendees, and upwards of 10,000 boats and other watercraft.For Buzz Me'Up, The Buzz Brands functional beverage, the partnership was a natural fit - and one the brand is genuinely thrilled about.“This is the kind of event that just makes sense for us,” said Andrew White, Branding Director at The Buzz Brands.“The energy, the crowd, the setting - it all lines up with what we're about. We're proud to be part of it and excited to bring our products to a community that already gets the vibe.”Buzz Me'Up combines the familiar boost of a functional energy drink with the mellow edge of Delta-9 THC - making it a standout in the growing category of infused beverages. With summer-ready flavor and an aura that matches the moment, the drink has built a loyal following across 27 states and over 1,000 retail locations - and now, it's making waves on the water.This year's festival promises to be its most ambitious yet - bigger, louder, and more connected than ever before. With performances by Austin Snell, Dank Williams, and American Made, the Boca H2O Music Festival is setting a new standard for what live music experiences can look like. Buzz Brands is honored to be part of it.About the Boca H2O Music FestivalThe Boca H2O Music Festival is a floating concert experience like no other - billed as the largest on-the-water music festival in North America it brings thousands of boats and music lovers together at the Boca Grande Sandbar in Placida, Florida, for a one-day celebration of live music, water culture, and unforgettable energy. With a growing national audience and a setting unlike anything else in the country, the festival has quickly become a signature event on the coastal music calendar. The festival is slated to take place this Memorial Day, May 25, 2025.About Buzz BrandsBuzz Brands is a nationally distributed, award winning legal THC company offering high-quality infused products for adults 21 and over. With standout offerings like Buzz Me'Up - a fast-acting THC energy drink - and Buck'A Buzz THC gummies, the brand continues to redefine what modern THC consumption looks and feels like. The Buzz Brands is proudly available in over 1,000 retail locations across 27 states and counting.

