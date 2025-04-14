National Press Club Statement On Mass Layoffs At Middle East Broadcasting Networks

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the mass layoffs at Middle East Broadcasting Networks/Alhurra and the scaling back of its programming, National Press Club President Mike Balsamo issued the following statement:

"Silencing journalists silences the people they serve.

The collapse of MBN/Alhurra is a devastating blow not only to its newsroom, but to millions across the Middle East who relied on its reporting. This is not just a funding cut - it's a deliberate dismantling of independent journalism at a time when the need for trusted news has never been greater.

As misinformation spreads and trust in institutions erodes, we must defend the essential role of free and independent reporting in holding power to account and keeping the public informed.

Every time a newsroom goes dark, disinformation gains ground. We call on Congress and the Trump administration to restore funding immediately and preserve the vital role of journalism in our democracies.

The National Press Club stands firmly with the journalists of MBN and Alhurra and with every reporter working to deliver truth to the public. Press freedom is not optional - it is essential."

About the National Press Club: Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has more than 2,500 members representing nearly every major journalism organization. The Club and its Press Freedom Center are leading voices for press freedom matters in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact : Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, [email protected]

Director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

