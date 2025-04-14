403
NMDC Celebrates 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th April 2025: NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer, commemorated the 134th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, revered as the Father of the Indian Constitution, today at its Corporate Office in Hyderabad and across all its project locations nationwide.
The celebrations were led by Smt. Priyadarshini Gaddam, Director (Personnel) & Director (Finance) Addl. Charge, Shri B Vishwanath,CVO, NMDC, and Shri K. Praveen Kumar, ED (Commercial), who along with the employees offered tributes to Dr. B.R Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary. The event, organized by the NMDC HO SC/ST Employees Welfare Association, saw enthusiastic participation from employees and executives. Shri B. Hanumantha Rao, President and Shri B. Pavan Kumar, General Secretary along with office bearers of the NMDC HO SC/ST Employees Welfare Association were instrumental in coordinating the event.
The commemorative ceremony began with the lighting of lamps and putting garland on the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, followed by a prayer session paying homage to his life and vision.
Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Priyadarshini Gaddam, Director (Personnel) & Director (Finance) Addl. Charge, NMDC, emphasized, "Education is key to empowering future generations, aligning with Dr. Ambedkar’s dream of an enlightened society. It is our responsibility to uplift those around us by ensuring inclusive opportunities in education and employment. Those benefiting should strive to empower others to achieve collective social progress."
Shri B Vishwanath, CVO, NMDC highlighted in his address: "Dr. Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting injustice and shaping the India we see today through our Constitution. It's crucial to encourage his thoughts on transparency, accountability, and disciplined governance. Education equips us with the knowledge and courage needed to claim our rights and uphold his vision for a fair society."
Drawing continual inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring principles, NMDC reaffirmed its commitment towards fostering an inclusive India as envisioned by him. The celebration concluded with a vibrant cultural program and the distribution of school bags to children, symbolizing NMDC's dedication to nurturing education and equality for all.
