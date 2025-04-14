Amcor Receives 'AA' MSCI ESG Rating, Recognizing Its Commitment To Sustainability

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Amcor's 'AA' rating highlights the company's ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase clean energy procurement and expand the use of recycled content in its products. The company's focus on circular economy solutions is a key pillar of its sustainability strategy, driving innovation to reduce environmental impact and enhance recyclability at a global scale.

David Clark, Chief Sustainability Officer at Amcor, said, "We are proud that MSCI continues to recognize Amcor's commitment to responsible packaging, and we celebrate this achievement. This rating is a testament to our dedication to delivering superior packaging solutions that meet consumer expectations, customer needs and the highest standards of efficiency and safety. Amcor is focused on advancing our sustainability journey and collaborating with our value chain partners to help shape a society where responsible consumption and circularity are the norm."

MSCI ESG Research provides ratings on global public and select private companies, assessing their exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

