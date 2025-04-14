Russia Plays It Cool On Estonia's 'Shadow Fleet' Ship Seizure

MENAFN - Asia Times) Estonia seized one of Russia's“shadow fleet” vessels on Friday (April 11), just two days after approving a new law that allows it to use force to sink such ships if they pose a national security threat.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan condemned the first as“state-sponsored piracy”, while Russian President Vladmir Putin's senior aide Nikolai Patrushev speculated that Britain might be behind the second.

Russia has yet to significantly respond to this latest provocation at the time of writing. The seizure coincided with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff's third meeting with Putin, which follows Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev helping to break their impasse on Ukraine during his trip to Washington DC the previous week.

The diplomatic trajectory of the Russian-US talks on normalizing ties and ending their proxy war in Ukraine is, therefore, back on a positive track, which upsets European warmongers like the UK. It can thus be concluded that Patrushev is probably right since London does indeed have an interest in sabotaging this.

To that end, it makes perfect sense for the UK to embolden its Estonian partner, in whose country it has a little less than 1,000 troops , to provoke Russia into a military reaction by seizing one of its alleged“shadow fleet” vessels, mischievously timed as it was during Witkoff's latest trip to Russia.

Precisely for that reason, however, Russia's response will likely remain militarily restrained even if it soon goes all out politically in condemning Estonia and the UK. That's because Moscow doesn't want to fall into London's trap.