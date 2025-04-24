Switzerland And China Call For Dialogue On Tariffs

Français fr La Suisse et la Chine prônent le“dialogue” face aux taxes Original Read more: La Suisse et la Chine prônent le“dialogue” face aux taxe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland and China want to resolve the problem of United States tariffs through dialogue. This content was published on April 24, 2025 - 17:22 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

These were the words of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday.

The two men discussed the trade war being waged between the US and China. The rest of the world is also affected, with Switzerland facing the risk of additional taxes of up to 30% on its exports.

“Switzerland and China want to resolve this problem through dialogue and mutual respect”, said Cassis at a press conference. The aim is to“convince the United States to return to a multilateral discussion”.

Asked whether an alternative channel for avoiding US tariffs had been discussed with China, Cassis replied that this had never been a subject for discussion. He stressed the good relations between Bern and Beijing, recalling the 75 years of diplomatic relations and the free trade agreement that links them.

No preferred side

However, the foreign minister was cautious not to favour one side over the other. The United States, the EU and China are Switzerland's three most important partners, he pointed out.“We can't leave one out”, he said.

Switzerland is obliged to have very broad trade relations, he explained, mentioning the“good contacts” between Bern and Washington. What is happening at the moment is an“accident”, said Cassis, expressing his conviction that“a solution will be found”.

His trip to China took place at a time when the Swiss president and vice-president, Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin, are currently in Washington, notably to defend Switzerland's cause in the face of the threat of US taxes on the country.

“We are in contact”, said Cassis, without giving further details.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

