Ex-Aussie Cricketer Michael Slater Sentenced 4-Year Jail Term For Domestic Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Maroochydore (Australia), April 22 (IANS) Former Australia opening batter Michael Slater has received a four-year prison sentence - partly suspended - after pleading guilty to multiple domestic violence offences.

Despite the sentence, the 55-year-old will be released, having already spent over a year in custody following a bail denial in 2024. Slater's remaining sentence is suspended for five years, meaning he could be sent back to prison if he commits another serious offence during that time.

Slater, who represented Australia in 74 Test matches between 1993 and 2001, was sentenced in Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to seven charges including two counts of choking a woman.

The charges included allegations of assault, strangulation, burglary and stalking in relation to multiple incidents against a woman.

Slater has spent more than 12 months in custody and made multiple failed attempts to secure bail. He was cleared for release after he also pleaded guilty to a drink and drug driving offence in Maroochydore Magistrates Court following his domestic violence sentencing.

Judge Glen Cash, presiding over the case, acknowledged Slater's battle with alcoholism, stating, "It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," and added that rehabilitation would be challenging.

Slater collapsed in court when his bail was denied in April 2024 and had to be assisted by prison staff. He has remained behind bars since then.

During his Test career, Slater scored more than 5,000 runs, including 14 centuries and 21 fifties. After retiring in 2004, he transitioned into commentary, working with Channel 4 in the UK and later with Australia's Seven Network, which ended its association with him in 2021.

In 2022, he received a two-year community corrections order from a Sydney court after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking.