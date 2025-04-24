Army Chief Meets Senior US Congressional Aides, Ambassadors From Japan And UK

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday held a series of high-level meetings at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

Huneiti welcomed a delegation of senior advisors to members of the US Congress, highlighting the strength of the Jordanian-American strategic partnership and expressing appreciation for Washington's continued support across the military and defence sectors.

Talks addressed regional and international developments and global efforts to enhance peace and security, according to a JAF statement.

The US delegation also received briefings on JAF's modernisation initiatives in response to evolving regional dynamics.

The visiting delegation also commended Jordan's leadership in counterterrorism and its efforts to combat cross-border smuggling, reaffirming Jordan's role as a pillar of regional stability.

Also on Thursday, Huneiti met with British Ambassador Philip Hall to discuss advancing bilateral military cooperation.

The talks covered regional and international issues, with an emphasis on training and joint initiatives.

Hall commended Jordan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

In a separate meeting, Huneiti received Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hideki Asari. Discussions focused on enhancing military and security cooperation, including expanding training programmes, technical collaboration, and exchange of expertise.

Huneiti commended Japan's consistent support, while Asari reiterated Tokyo's commitment to deepening the strategic partnership and acknowledged Jordan's stabilising influence in the region.