Agreement Seals Launch Of 'Watani Company' To Channel Risha Gas To Key Sectors

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed an agreement to establish the National Advanced Natural Gas Company (Watani) that will work on providing natural gas from Risha Field to key economic sectors.

The company will be established in a joint venture between the Jordan Petroleum Products Marketing Company (JoPetrol) and Jordan Liquefied Gas Company, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh said that the establishment of the company“marks a major step in Jordan's efforts to boost energy independence and better utilize domestic natural resources.”

"The creation of Watani aligns with our national strategy to secure reliable energy supplies and reduce dependence on imports. It also reflects our commitment to transforming local challenges into economic opportunities,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of the Risha gas field as a cornerstone of Jordan's energy sector, with plans to ramp up production to 418 million cubic feet per day by 2030 well above the Kingdom's current needs for electricity generation, Petra said.

The minister noted that several projects are already underway to extend the natural gas network to industrial cities, as part of a wider endeavor to cut energy costs and support economic growth under the Economic Modernisation Vision.

CEO of JoPetrol Khaled Zo'ubi described the move as "a strategic leap toward a more sustainable and efficient energy future." He added that the new company will provide integrated energy solutions that support Jordan's economy and promote clean energy, while Jordan Liquefied Gas Company CEO Salah Khazaleh said the launch of Watani was the“culmination of years of hard work and represents a key part of the company's vision for a greener, more sustainable energy sector.”

Mohammad Khassawneh, Director General of the National Petroleum Company, emphasised the national priority to boost production from the Risha field, both to serve local communities and to strengthen energy security, according to Petra.