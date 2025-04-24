Fewer Swiss Holidaymakers Travel To Trump's US

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The number of Swiss vacationers to the United States fell sharply in February and March. The decline was particularly pronounced among young people and families, according to US government data. This content was published on April 24, 2025 - 17:01 3 minutes RTS

Is Donald Trump a bogeyman for the Swiss? The decline in travel to the US, which began in February, worsened in March.

Last month, the number of Swiss vacationers on vacation across the Atlantic fell by 34% compared to the same period last year, according to data released Tuesday by the US government. The data recorded 9,500 fewer tourists than in March 2024.

From January 1 to March 31, the number of Swiss vacationers in the US decreased by 20% compared to last year. Other types of travel were not affected: study trips remained stable, and business trips even increased (+11.5%).

Fewer families

According to data from the International Trade Administration, the number of minors entering the country has almost halved, from 6,390 to 3,545 since the beginning of the year. These figures suggest that many families are avoiding the United States.

The decline is also marked among 18-24 year-olds (-20%), while the number of travelers over 65 years old remained stable.

