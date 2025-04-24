‘Indians Want Tricolour To Fly In Pok, Time To Take It Back’: RLP MP On Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal said on Thursday that Indians want the Tricolour to fly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack, and the time has come for India to take the region back.

“If terrorism could be eliminated in Punjab, it can be eradicated in J&K also. However, big speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not suffice. It is time to take PoK back to the root out terrorism from this region. Not only me, but crores of Indians want the Tricolour to fly in PoK,” said Beniwal.

Drawing parallels with the Kargil infiltration, he said the killing of over 26 innocent civilians reflects a serious lapse in national security.

“The country's government has completely failed. Just like Kargil, there was a major infiltration, and innocent lives were lost. We conquered Kargil after losing thousands of soldiers. The same negligence is now visible in Pahalgam, a prominent tourist area,” said the MP.

He also criticised the Rajasthan government for its failure to cancel the controversial Sub-Inspector recruitment exam.

He announced an indefinite protest alongside youth from April 26 at Shaheed Smarak, Jaipur, demanding justice in various recruitment-related scams.

He also questioned the Union government's Agnipath scheme, saying why would someone risk his life to fight for just four years under the Agniveer scheme?

Beniwal slammed the previous Congress government for not cancelling the REET Level-1 exam after a paper leak scandal.

“Only the Level-2 exam was cancelled, even though there were major irregularities in Level-1 as well. Back then, BJP leaders demanded the cancellation of REET Level-1, Sub-Inspector, and PTI exams. Now that the BJP is in power, they have conveniently forgotten their promises,” he said.

He added that people in Delhi mock Rajasthan, saying it's become a hub of fake degrees and gang wars.

He said that the Rajasthan government is being run from five different power centres.“Even the Chief Minister doesn't know his schedule,” he claimed.

The MP said that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is not satisfied with the current functioning of the state BJP.

“From April 26, I will begin an indefinite protest at Shaheed Smarak, Jaipur, alongside the youth. If necessary, I will organise a rally with over one lakh people. I will fight for the youth till my last breath,” he said.

He alleged that while dozens have been arrested in the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Chairman, Sanjay Shrotriya, has not even been questioned.

“Shrotriya, once close to Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje, is now close to Bhajanlal Sharma. All sensitive documents of RPSC are still with him,” Beniwal claimed.

Demanding a complete overhaul of the RPSC, Beniwal said that the government has power both in Rajasthan and at the Centre, adding that if they have the willpower, the Commission can be dissolved in a single day, but nepotism is rampant, and many members are relatives of influential leaders.

“This is the first time in Rajasthan's history that a Chief Minister has received five threats in such a short span. If the Chief Minister isn't safe, how can the common citizen feel secure?” he questioned.

Beniwal also made sharp allegations against both the Congress and the BJP, claiming that leaders from the Congress avoided arrest by making backdoor deals with the BJP leaders.

“Congress leaders were afraid of getting arrested. That's why they assured BJP leaders that they would help them win the by-elections on the condition that no action be taken against them,” Beniwal said.