Pahalgam Terror Attack: Assam Police Arrests AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam For 'Derogatory Remarks'


2025-04-24 09:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pahalgam terrorist attack: Aminul Islam, the MLA from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was arrested by Assam Police for 'derogatory remarks'.

"Assam Police arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam for his derogatory remarks on the terror attack in Pahalgam. Police have taken him to the Nagaon police station", Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said in a statement.

Aminul Islam was arrested for making a misleading and instigating statement during a public gathering., said Assam Police in a post on 'X'.

The statement went viral on social media and had the potential to create an adverse situation. Islam was booked under section 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), added police.

"On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly", Assam Police's 'X' post said.

