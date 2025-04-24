Vulnerable Tenants Hit Hardest By Zurich Evictions

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More tenants are evicted in Zurich than anywhere else in Switzerland, research from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich reveals. This particularly affects older people on low incomes, who are being forced out of their homes. This content was published on April 24, 2025 - 11:02 3 minutes SRF

Swiss public broadcaster SRF spoke to Edi Bürchler and Claudia Keller, who have lived at the same Döltschihalde housing estate in Zurich for 14 years. At the end of the year, they received notice of termination.“It was a huge shock for me,” says Keller, who couldn't sleep or eat.

They were turned down for apartments several times because of their age and most apartments on the market were too expensive. But they eventually found a new home.

Around 100 people in the Döltschihalde housing estate will have to move. This is not an isolated case.

The private owners of Döltschihalde wrote that most of the properties are over 50 years old and that several are being expanded to create more living space.“To make it easier for tenants to find a new home, they were offered a generous extension.”

