Vulnerable Tenants Hit Hardest By Zurich Evictions
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Swiss public broadcaster SRF spoke to Edi Bürchler and Claudia Keller, who have lived at the same Döltschihalde housing estate in Zurich for 14 years. At the end of the year, they received notice of termination.“It was a huge shock for me,” says Keller, who couldn't sleep or eat.
+ Zurich: the world capital of housing shortages
They were turned down for apartments several times because of their age and most apartments on the market were too expensive. But they eventually found a new home.
Around 100 people in the Döltschihalde housing estate will have to move. This is not an isolated case.
The private owners of Döltschihalde wrote that most of the properties are over 50 years old and that several are being expanded to create more living space.“To make it easier for tenants to find a new home, they were offered a generous extension.”More More How Google is driving up rents in Zurich
This content was published on Jun 7, 2023 Rents for flats in Zurich, Switzerland's business capital, are reaching stratospheric levels – one reason for this is Google's international campus.Read more: How Google is driving up rents in Zuric
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment