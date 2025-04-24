Timeless Tidings Of Joy, Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene, And Natasha Bure, Premieres Exclusively On Great American Family And Great American Pure Flix As Part Of 5Th Anniversary Of Great American Christmas 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "'Timeless Tidings of Joy' transcends time with messages of love, sacrifice, and hope that are relevant to every era," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Candace Cameron Bure is a superb storyteller and star, and Timeless Tidings of Joy tells the story of how one special message can change lives – even decades later," Abbott concluded.

In Timeless Tidings of Joy, Ally (Candace Cameron Bure), inherits Timeless Tidings, a shop her grandmother, Joy (Natasha Bure), opened in the 1940s to sell her handmade letter-press tidings. The shop was a labor of love, service, and sacrifice throughout the decades for Joy. Ally always saw Joy's sacrifices for the shop as a burden on Joy's life and happiness. When Ally returns to the shop to prepare it for sale, she meets Bennett (Paul Green), an old soul, who wants to preserve her Grandma Joy's legacy. As Ally and Bennett navigate the next steps, divine intervention forces them both to take a new, or rather old look at the fate of the shop and themselves.

" In a world of technology, Timeless Tidings of Joy harkens back to a simpler time and the core values passed to us by our parents and grandparents. It reminds us that the best gifts we receive, are the ones we freely give away." added Candace Cameron Bure, Chief Creative Officer, Great American Media.

Timeless Tidings of Joy is a Syrup Studios production in association with CandyRock Entertainment. Rob Lycar Produces and Paula Elle directs an original screenplay by Masey McLain and Taylor Kalupa. Executive Producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Gerald Webb, Martin Wood, Paula Elle, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising Producers include Michael Shepard and Jonathan Shore, with Trudi Thornwaldson and David Oland serving as Associate Producers.

Photos: (Copyright Great American Media 2025 (David Astorga / Photographer)

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. CandyRock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

Debbie Davis

Crosswind Media & PR

Director of Client Services

C: 214-802-8979

[email protected]

[email protected]

CrosswindPR

SOURCE Great American Family