403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US citizens flee death penalty in Africa
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reduced the death sentences of three American citizens convicted in connection with a failed coup attempt in Kinshasa last year to life imprisonment. Presidential spokesperson Tina Salama announced the clemency order on Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled visit by US senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos.
The Americans—Marcel Malanga Malu, Tyler Christa Thompson, and Zalman-Polun Benjamin—were among roughly 50 individuals charged with crimes including murder, terrorism, and conspiracy after a group of armed men briefly took over key government sites in May 2024. The group also stormed the residence of National Assembly President Vital Kamerhe, resulting in six deaths.
The coup attempt was led by Congolese-American Christian Malanga, who was killed during the assault. His son, Marcel, and Thompson had reportedly traveled from the US to Congo at Malanga’s invitation, while Zalman-Polun was described as a business associate. All three denied involvement in planning the coup.
In September, a military court sentenced 37 people to death for their roles in the attack. The remaining suspects were acquitted. The clemency comes shortly after DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi lifted a long-standing moratorium on executions, though none have taken place in over 20 years.
The US official visit is expected to focus on private-sector investment and regional peace efforts, particularly in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo.
The Americans—Marcel Malanga Malu, Tyler Christa Thompson, and Zalman-Polun Benjamin—were among roughly 50 individuals charged with crimes including murder, terrorism, and conspiracy after a group of armed men briefly took over key government sites in May 2024. The group also stormed the residence of National Assembly President Vital Kamerhe, resulting in six deaths.
The coup attempt was led by Congolese-American Christian Malanga, who was killed during the assault. His son, Marcel, and Thompson had reportedly traveled from the US to Congo at Malanga’s invitation, while Zalman-Polun was described as a business associate. All three denied involvement in planning the coup.
In September, a military court sentenced 37 people to death for their roles in the attack. The remaining suspects were acquitted. The clemency comes shortly after DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi lifted a long-standing moratorium on executions, though none have taken place in over 20 years.
The US official visit is expected to focus on private-sector investment and regional peace efforts, particularly in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment