Gartner Recognizes Rpost In New Market Guide For Email Encryption
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gartner, Inc., the global leader in IT research and advisory services, has released its updated Market Guide for Email Encryption, underscoring a sharp increase in demand for secure email solutions due to digital transformation, regulatory pressures, and cybersecurity concerns including nation-state surveillance. The guide emphasizes that email encryption tools are now evolving to serve broader data protection goals, blending user-friendly features with automated safeguards like DLP (Data Loss Prevention) engines.
Among the companies recognized in the guide is RPost, known for its RMail service that combines secure email encryption with compliance and ease of use.“We're honored by this recognition,” said Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost.“Our vision has always been to deliver enterprise-grade email security that's effortless for users.” RMail works across major platforms like Outlook, Gmail, and Salesforce, requiring no recipient-side downloads or registration, making encrypted communication seamless and accessible for organizations of all sizes.
for more information:
