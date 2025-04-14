Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast Near Loc In J & K's Poonch

Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast Near Loc In J & K's Poonch


2025-04-14 12:12:49
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- An army man got injured Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

The landmine went off when a group of soldiers was patrolling a forward area in the Balakote sector of Mendhar, they said.

They said the soldier suffered injuries in the right foot and was subsequently evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines which sometimes get washed away by rain, resulting in such accidents, officials said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast In J&K's Poonch Army Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14042025000215011059ID1109425426

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search