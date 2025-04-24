While most people mark Easter with chocolate and pastel decorations, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnik, used the holiday to make a dramatic and heavily militarized appeal to Germany’s incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz.In an open letter published in Die Welt, Melnik laid out a wishlist that resembled a NATO arms request more than a seasonal greeting. He called on Merz to immediately provide Ukraine with 150 Taurus long-range missiles and 30% of Germany’s fighter jet fleet—on day one of taking office.Melnik’s demands didn’t stop there. He also requested 30% of Germany’s total weapons stockpile and proposed that Germany commit 0.5% of its GDP (a quarter of NATO's defense spending benchmark) directly to Ukraine. Oh, and he urged Berlin to confiscate €200 billion in frozen Russian state assets and send that cash to Ukraine, too.Melnik acknowledged the audacity of his appeal and even mocked the backlash he often receives, describing himself as a “pain in the ass” and anticipating outrage from German politicians across party lines.This isn’t Melnik’s first holiday-themed call for massive support. During Christmas, he asked Germany for €20 billion annually in what he described not as charity, but as an “investment” in Germany’s own security.In addition to heavy weapons and billions in aid, Melnik wants Germany to offer Ukraine firm security guarantees—essentially a pledge that Berlin would step in militarily if Ukraine provokes a response from Russia.His latest letter reflects the ongoing push from some Ukrainian officials for even deeper Western involvement, even if it means stretching political goodwill—and Easter cheer—to the limit.

MENAFN24042025000045015687ID1109466662