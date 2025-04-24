Mild Weather Expected Across Most Regions Through Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- A notable drop in temperatures on Thursday will bring mild weather to most parts of the Kingdom, while relatively hot conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The department reported that skies will see varying amounts of medium and high-altitude clouds throughout the day. Winds will be moderate and northwesterly, occasionally becoming active and stirring dust, particularly in desert areas, which may lead to reduced horizontal visibility.On Friday, temperatures are forecast to decrease again, maintaining mild conditions across much of the country. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience warmer weather. Cloud cover is expected to persist in the south and east, with winds remaining moderate and northwesterly, becoming active at times in desert regions.Saturday will see temperatures fall further, aligning with seasonal averages. Weather will be pleasant in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate and northwesterly.A slight rise in temperatures is anticipated on Sunday. Most regions will enjoy mild weather, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot conditions once again. Medium and high-altitude clouds are expected, and winds will shift from moderate southeasterly to northwesterly by evening.Thursday's forecast highs and lows are as follows: East Amman will see temperatures of 28 C / 16 C, while West Amman will record 26 C / 14 C. The Northern Highlands are expected to reach 24 C / 13 C, and the Sharah Highlands 25 C / 12 C.In the desert areas, temperatures will rise to 32 C / 15 C, while the plains will see 29 C / 16 C. The Northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 33 C / 19 C, and the Southern Jordan Valley at 35 C / 21 C. Meanwhile, the Dead Sea will experience 34 C / 20 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba 34 C / 19 C.