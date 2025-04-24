403
Blocking Aid Deprives People In Gaza Of Means To Survive : OCHA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said hostilities continued unabated across the Gaza Strip.
At the same time, supplies into Gaza continue to be blocked by the Israeli authorities and that has gone on for more than seven weeks.
In its latest update, the office warned that this blockade is depriving people of their means of survival and undermining all aspects of civilian life.
A team from OCHA conducted an assessment on Tuesday at two locations in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis that were subjected to Israeli shelling on Sunday and Monday.
The team said that approximately 20 families lost their shelter and belongings in these two locations.
In the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, an OCHA team visited another two sites that are hosting nearly 2,500 displaced people, including many who fled after the latest displacement orders on Al Qarara in Khan Younis.
The team noted acute shortages of food, water, medicine and shelter. Civilians there are traumatized and have no access to mental health support.
The office explained that both communities that were visited rely entirely on once-daily hot meals from community kitchens, which are insufficient and those kitchens frequently run out of food to distribute. Children are going hungry, with reports of injuries during food distributions due to overcrowding and competition to try to get whatever food is available.
Throughout Gaza, food supplies are running dangerously low, and malnutrition is rapidly worsening.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, after a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement. The Israeli occupation tightened its stifling siege on the Gaza Strip and has blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid.
