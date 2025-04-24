Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Jordanian King Discuss Middle East Developments

2025-04-24 04:01:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Crown and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud discussed Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II a number of issues on the Arab and Islamic scene, as well as developments in the Middle East.
During the Jordanian king's visit to Saudi Arabia, the two sides discussed issues related to regional security and stability.
They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for developing them in various fields.

