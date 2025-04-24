403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Crown Prince, Jordanian King Discuss Middle East Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Crown and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud discussed Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II a number of issues on the Arab and Islamic scene, as well as developments in the Middle East.
During the Jordanian king's visit to Saudi Arabia, the two sides discussed issues related to regional security and stability.
They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for developing them in various fields.
During the Jordanian king's visit to Saudi Arabia, the two sides discussed issues related to regional security and stability.
They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for developing them in various fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment