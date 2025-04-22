Entrepreneurs And Tech Leaders Unite For The 2025 NEA Entrepreneurs Forum: Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Delivering the keynote address is former Chief Tech Officer at eBay Gregory Shepard, a serial entrepreneur, strategist, and author who has launched, scaled, and sold twelve businesses across industries including BioTech, TransitTech, AdTech, and MarTech. Known for his $925 million cross-brand deal in 2016, Greg's journey from poverty and neurodivergence to high-level success is an inspiring story of resilience. His talk will offer insights into leveraging AI and technology to grow and future-proof your business.

Opening the forum is award-winning entrepreneur Beverly Hannah, founder and president of Hannah Architects, Inc., the first African American woman-owned architectural firm in Michigan. A proud Detroiter and Lawrence Tech alumna, Hannah has led transformative projects across the city, from the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's Valade Park to the Lear Innovation Center. Her current work includes major contributions to the Michigan Central Train Station redevelopment, the Pistons Mixed Use Facility, and U of M's Innovation Center.

Attendees will gain valuable knowledge through two powerful panel discussions: "Innovations in Digital Marketing" which will provide strategies to stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape and "Resources for Navigating Today's Business Landscape" which will provide tools and support systems for business growth and sustainability.

Additionally, a Fireside Chat will be moderated by Dr. ZaLonya Allen with Greg Bennett, award-winning marketer and founder of Iconoclast Brand Marketing and Entertainment, will offer an inside look at iconic campaigns for brands like Disney, Apple, Nike, and CBS. Author of "I Can Make Caffeine Nervous," Bennett will share how creativity and intuition have helped him win multimillion-dollar clients and redefine branded entertainment.

The event is open to the public. Registration is $97 and includes breakfast and lunch. To secure your spot, inquire about vendor opportunities or to view the agenda visit the website at nationalentrepreneurs/2025-entrepreneurs-forum or call 248-416-7278. Sponsors include Comerica Bank and Lawrence Technological University. The National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow and sustain successful businesses.

Media Contact:

ZaLonya Allen

248-416-7278

[email protected]

SOURCE National Entrepreneurs Association