State Of Emergency Declared, Thousands Of Residents Evacuated From New Jersey Due To Wildfire
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Local authorities in the US state of New Jersey declared a state of emergency after a massive wildfire broke out in the Greenwood Forest area of Ocean County, consuming more than 13,250 acres of vegetation, threatening more than 1,000 residential and commercial properties, and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.
US media reported that the Jones Road wildfire is still burning and was 50 percent contained as of last night, while firefighters continue their efforts to fully contain it in the coming days.
Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, Tahesha Way, declared a state of emergency in Ocean County to facilitate the mobilization of the necessary resources to combat and contain the fire.
For his part, New Jersey's commissioner of environmental protection, Shawn LaTourette said that "this could very well end up being the biggest wildfire in New Jersey in 20 years". He noted that the fire has damaged several buildings, knocked out power to more than 25,000 customers, and forced approximately 5,000 people to evacuate their homes.
The state's fire department confirmed that the fire's spread was the result of a combination of climatic factors, including strong winds, severe drought, and low humidity.
New Jersey has witnessed 662 wildfires since the beginning of this year, a number far exceeding the number recorded during the same period last year.
