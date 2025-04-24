Qatar Participates In MENAP Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington DC: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of regional financial institutions in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region, on the sidelines of its participation in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held between April 21-26, 2025 in Washington DC, USA.

The meeting discussed the main strategic issues and economic growth in the region, in addition to future prospects and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation.

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, and his accompanying delegation participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva.

During his participation, the Minister of Finance emphasized the importance of the efforts made by the International Monetary Fund in finding appropriate solutions to address the various challenges facing the world today.

He also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the State of Qatar to ensure fiscal sustainability through growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, which increases savings in the interest of intergenerational equity.

His Excellency said that "it is essential that we work collectively to uphold a fair and stable, rules-based international order - one that enables all nations to thrive and meet the aspirations of their people."

During the meeting, they reviewed regional and international challenges and risks of high rates of inflation and food insecurity while stressing the importance of continuing efforts to adapt to the current financial and economic developments.

The meeting, which takes place in the American capital, Washington DC, is part of the annual Spring meetings of the two international financial institutions to discuss the most important economic developments and challenges.

Separately, Minister Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Republic of Ireland H E Paschal Donohoe and also Chairman of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group H E Dr. Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al Jasser, on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.