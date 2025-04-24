Malabar Group's Hunger-Free World Initiative To Provide 10,000 Meals Daily To Students In Zambia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a major stride towards combating global hunger and food insecurity, Malabar Group has officially launched its groundbreaking Hunger-Free World initiative in Zambia.

The initiative was unveiled by the Honourable Douglas Syakalima, Zambia's Minister of Education at an event held at John Laing Primary School in Lusaka.

Abdul Salam K.P, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group; H E Gerry Muuka, Zambia Consul General for Dubai; H E Duncan Mulima, Ambassador of Zambia to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Arif Saeed, Deputy High Commissioner, Indian High Commission in Zambia; government and school officials; students; and well-wishers were in attendance.

This extension is part of Malabar Group's commitment-announced last year during an event at the Malabar International Hub in Dubai-to contribute $1m in the next three years towards providing nutritious mid-day meals to school students in Zambia. With the launch of the programme, Malabar Group will now provide 10,000 meals daily across John Laing Primary School, Chingwele Primary School, and Mambilima Primary School in Zambia.

“Malabar Group has always been at the forefront of social welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting society. Through our Hunger-Free World initiative, we provide meals to thousands of underprivileged individuals in India-a feat we take immense pride in. Over the past year, our ESG wing has been working relentlessly on ground in Zambia to bring this project to fruition and I am confident that our efforts will yield a positive outcome to the students and the future of Zambia,” commented M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

“The launch of the Hunger Free world initiative in Zambia is a remarkable initiative by Malabar Group and represents a powerful collaboration between the government, private sector and the community to improve the lives of children. Quality education is the cornerstone of a child's development and through this school feeding program,” commented Douglas Syakalima.

“The expansion of the Hunger-Free World initiative to Zambia is driven by our steadfast belief that access to nutritious meals and quality education forms the foundation of a brighter future for all children, regardless of their socio-economic background. Our vision for Zambia extends beyond addressing hunger,” commented Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.

Malabar Group has announced that it will invest over $400,000 this financial year to construct kitchens, enabling the programme to reach more schools across Zambia.

“The Hunger-Free World Initiative is more than a project-it is a promise to communities around the world that no one should go to bed hungry. Through the ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives that Malabar Gold & Diamonds undertake globally, we have managed to establish ourselves as a key stakeholder in society and have consistently invested in its overall betterment,” commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

