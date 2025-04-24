Egypt Gears Up For 3 Major Sporting Events In May, Pan Arab Golf Championship Set For Madinaty, Katameya Dunes

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is preparing to host three major international sporting events in May, concluding with the Pan Arab Golf Championship for Juniors and Ladies at the Madinaty Golf Club and Katameya Dunes courses.

The schedule begins with the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, running from April 27 to May 18. This will be followed by the 25th CISM World Military Equestrian Championship for show jumping, scheduled for May 5-8.







The Pan Arab Golf Championship for Juniors and Ladies will then take place from May 7-10. The Egyptian Golf Federation, under President Omar Hisham, is organising the event, which is expected to attract over 110 male and female golfers. Participants are confirmed from 12 countries: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, in addition to the host nation, Egypt.

The Federation stated that hosting the championship provides an opportunity to demonstrate Egypt's ability to organise large-scale sporting events and to highlight the development of the country's sports facilities and infrastructure.

Matches for the golf championship will be held at Madinaty Golf Club and Katameya Dunes. These venues were selected, according to organisers, as they are considered among Egypt's top golf courses, which is anticipated to support the level of competition. An official opening ceremony is planned at Madinaty Golf Club, to be attended by participating teams, official delegations, and representatives from the Egyptian and Arab Golf Federations.

Alongside the tournament, a“Golf Festival” will be organised for the first time, hosted at Madinaty Golf Club. Organisers said the festival aims to increase public interaction with the sport. It will include sports and entertainment elements, such as performances by The Trick Shot Boys, a group specialising in artistic golf displays. Nick Horrocks, described as an international golf education expert who collaborates with organisations including Golfway, Master Golf, and The R&A, is also scheduled to attend.







Competition during the championship is expected across six age categories for boys, girls, and ladies. Organisers suggest this format reflects an increasing base for golf participation within the Arab region, noting growth in youth and female involvement.

The Arab Golf Federation (AGF) promotes regional competition through such tournaments, which contribute to developing emerging talent and increasing technical interaction between national teams, according to the federation. The AGF coordinates with national federations on training and development programmes and employs a new Arab player ranking system introduced this season.

Golf was introduced to Egypt during the period of British administration, initially through the Alexandria Sporting Club. The club's course, designed by engineer Katarashik and established in 1932, is considered one of the oldest golf courses in Egypt.