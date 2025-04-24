Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today- Meteorology Department

2025-04-24 04:01:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be relatively hot to hot at places daytime with slight dust, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT daytime.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 15 KT, gusting to 21 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at times.
Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 -10 km.

MENAFN24042025000067011011ID1109466746

