403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today- Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be relatively hot to hot at places daytime with slight dust, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT daytime.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 15 KT, gusting to 21 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at times.
Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 -10 km.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT daytime.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 15 KT, gusting to 21 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at times.
Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 -10 km.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment