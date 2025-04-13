Anime Park 'Nijigen No Mori' Announces 'Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2025 In Autumn'

Tosenkyo Game challenge

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori , located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its Godzilla-themed attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation" will be reviving its signature seasonal event, the“Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2025 in Autumn”. The event will run from September 6 (Sat) to November 30 (Sun), 2025, giving visitors from around the world a chance to experience a blend of traditional Japanese culture and the world of Godzilla during the temperature autumn season.

During the event period, guests who purchase either the Premium Ticket or the VIP Journey Pass will be invited to participate in three unique games designed to immerse them in both Godzilla's universe and classic Japanese traditions. The lineup includes:

. Archery Challenge - based on the story of the Godzilla Interception Operation mission

. Tōsenkyō Game – a traditional Japanese fan-tossing game

. Daruma-otoshi – score bonus points with each successful hit in this stacked block-smashing game (a new game debuting this autumn)

Each game is point-based. Participants who accumulate 300 points or more will receive an exclusive Nijigen no Mori Original Japanese-Pattern Notebook, while those scoring under 300 points will be awarded a charming Japanese-Pattern Postcard.

During the festive Japanese autumn holiday season, families, couples, and Godzilla fans of all ages can discover the fearsome world of Godzilla at Nijigen no Mori, Awaji Island.

■Event Overview

Event Period: September 6 (Sat) – November 30 (Sun), 2025

Details: Guests who purchase a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey Pass and enter the attraction during the event period will be eligible to participate in three special games. Participants who score a total of 300 points or more across all games will receive an Original Japanese-Pattern Notebook, while those scoring less than 300 points will receive an Original Japanese-Pattern Postcard.

*Note: The zipline experience is available only for guests who are at least 120 cm tall and weigh between 25 kg and 110 kg.

Eligibility: Guests with a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey Pass

Bonus: Nijigen no Mori Original“Godzilla Backpack”

URL: godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details:

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

