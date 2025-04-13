Official Inauguration Of The China Pavilion At Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

Osaka, Japan, April 13 – The grand inauguration of the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, was officially held today. The opening ceremony was graced by a distinguished delegation of Chinese and international dignitaries. Among them were Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT); Alain Berger, President of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE); Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE; Wu Jianghao, Chinese Ambassador to Japan; Xue Jian, Consul General of China in Osaka; Hirofumi Yoshimura, Governor of Osaka Prefecture; Masakazu Tokura, Chairman of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Expo and Chairman of KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation); and Matsumoto Masayoshi, Vice Chairman of the Expo Association and President of the Kansai Economic Federation. The ceremony was presided over by Li Qingshuang, Chief Government Representative of the China Pavilion and Vice Chairman of CCPIT. Close to 300 guests from the Japanese government, business and cultural communities, relevant enterprises, and major media outlets attended the event.

In his keynote speech, Ren Hongbin underscored the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who emphasized that the Earth is humanity's only home and must be jointly protected by the global community. He highlighted China's firm support for Japan in hosting Expo 2025 Osaka and expressed that China's participation has been carefully planned and meticulously organized by the CCPIT and related agencies. He shared his hope that the China Pavilion's rich exhibits and diverse activities would showcase to the world a prosperous, confident, and open China and serve as a vibrant contribution to Expo 2025 Osaka while promoting the values of an equal, orderly, multipolar world and an inclusive global economy.

Dimitri S. Kerkentzes praised the long-standing excellence of Chinese pavilions at previous World Expos, noting their outstanding architecture and wide acclaim. He expressed confidence that the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will once again captivate global audiences by offering a compelling fusion of China's rich cultural heritage and ancient wisdom, as well as the achievements of modern China's scientific and technological innovation and creative solutions.

Wu Jianghao described the architectural design of the China Pavilion as resembling an unfurling scroll of bamboo slips, symbolizing China's traditional cultural heritage. This design embodies China's philosophical outlook on future societal advancement, aligning closely with the overarching theme of Expo 2025 Osaka. He hoped that visitors would gain insight into China's 5,000-year-old civilization as well as the dynamism of its modern era.

Matsumoto Masayoshi noted the special significance of 2025, which marks the 45th anniversary of friendly exchanges between Osaka Prefecture, Shanghai, and Jiangsu Province. He expressed hopes that the Expo will further deepen local-level cooperation between China and Japan.

Masakazu Tokura emphasized the importance of China-Japan relations as one of Japan's key bilateral ties. He called upon global stakeholders to use the Expo as a platform for innovative collaboration in building a vibrant society of the future.

Following the ceremony, Ren Hongbin officially declared the China Pavilion open and joined guests in watching Crested Ibis, a dance drama commemorating the China-Japan friendship, before touring the exhibition area.

During his visit, Ren also attended the Expo's welcome reception, investigated local Japanese enterprises, and held wide-ranging discussions with representatives of the Japanese business community.

Running from April 13 to October 13, 2025, Expo 2025 Osaka is themed“Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” As one of the largest foreign-built pavilions, the China Pavilion spans 3,509 square meters. and features the theme:“Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature - Future Society of Green Development.” Its narrative is built around three core concepts:“Harmony Between Humanity and Nature,”“Green Mountains and Clear Waters,” and“Endless Vitality.” Among its groundbreaking exhibits are close-up displays of lunar soil samples collected by China's Chang'e 5 and 6 missions - a world first. Visitors can also explore the“Jiaolong” deep-sea submersible simulator, experience next-generation humanoid robotics, interact with a smart city model integrated with eight networks, and enjoy immersive, dynamic digital storytelling through installations such as the multimedia animation of the“Twenty-Four Solar Terms” and the digital scroll of Pictures of Tilling & Weaving. Through this multi-dimensional showcase, the China Pavilion aims to share the essence of China's ecological wisdom and green development philosophy while fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people connectivity with the global community.