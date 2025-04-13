68 Teenagers Learn Vocational Skills In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): About 68 teenagers, including some recently expelled by Iran, have received a six-month long vocational training programme in southern Ghazni province, an official announced on Sunday.

Labour and Social Affairs Director Maulvi Abdul Qayoum Mukalim told the graduation ceremony that the programme had been financially supported by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and implemented by the Afghanistan Development Community Services Organisation (ADCSO).

He said each graduate also received a toolkit to help them start work.

He noted that priority was given to individuals recently expelled from Iran who were facing uncertain futures. All participants were under the age of 18.

The young trainees received instruction in a range of vocational fields including tailoring, electrical work, mobile phone repair, carpentry, PVC installation, motorcycle and car repair, welding, car painting, metalwork, and other skills.

Mukalim added that both trainers and trainees were provided with a monthly stipend of 2,500 afghanis during the course. Upon graduation, each participant received a toolkit worth 25,000 afghanis relevant to their area of training.

The graduates expressed their happiness at completing the programme and called for similar initiatives to be launched for other vulnerable and unemployed youth.

