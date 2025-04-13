IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Completes 100 Half-Centuries In T20s

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 13 (IANS) Star batter Virat Kohli, on Sunday, added another record to his illustrious career as he became the first Asian batter to complete 100 half-centuries in T20s.

Kohli achieved the feat in the IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He reached the milestone in style with a six off Wanindu Hasaranga to complete his third fifty of the season in 39 balls while chasing 174. He remained unbeaten at 62 as his side completed the chase in 17.3 overs with nine wickets hand.

Former Australian opener David Warner became the first cricketer to notch up 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

Kohli registered his 58th IPL fifty, bringing his tally of 50-plus scores in the league to 66 - matching Warner's record for the most 50+ scores in IPL history.

Warner, who represented Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad during his IPL career, scored 62 fifties and 4 centuries in 184 matches. In comparison, Kohli has amassed 58 fifties and eight centuries in 258 IPL appearances.

Earlier this week, Kohli became the first Indian batter to cross the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket during the match against the Mumbai Indians. With this milestone, the former India captain joined an elite list, becoming the fifth player overall to achieve the feat - following Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard.

Kohli played 125 T20Is for India, scoring 4,188 runs, which included a century and 38 half-centuries. He retired from T20 Internationals on June 29 last year after a memorable knock of 76 off 59 balls in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, played at Kensington Oval, Barbados, helping India lift the trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy following which he called the curtains on his glorious international career in the format.