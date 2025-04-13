403
Israeli strike damages last functioning hospital in Gaza
(MENAFN) An Israeli air strike has reportedly struck Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, believed to be the only functioning hospital in Gaza City.
Eyewitnesses indicated that the attack severely damaged the hospital's intensive care and surgical units.
Video footage circulating online appears to show large flames and smoke rising from the hospital after missiles hit a two-story structure. The clips also captured scenes of individuals, including patients still in their beds, hastily evacuating the premises.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed the hospital was targeted due to its alleged role as a "command and control center used by Hamas" Gaza's civil emergency service reported no casualties from the strike.
In contrast, the health ministry, which is operated by Hamas, stated that the building was "completely destroyed," resulting in the "forced displacement of patients and hospital staff."
The IDF maintained that it had implemented measures "to mitigate harm to civilians or to the hospital compound, including issuing advanced warnings in the area of the terror infrastructure, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance."
A local journalist at the scene reported that the IDF had contacted an emergency department doctor by phone, instructing an immediate evacuation of the hospital. The journalist quoted an officer stating, "All patients and displaced people must go out to a safe distance."
Video clips shared on social media depict staff and patients exiting the building during the early morning hours, as darkness still shrouds the area.
