Kuwait, Slovenia Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation In Several Sectors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LJUBLJANA, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's non-resident ambassador to Slovenia, Talal Al-Fassam, affirmed that Kuwaiti-Slovenian relations are gaining momentum toward fruitful cooperation in many key sectors, in line with both countries' sustainable development priorities.
Ambassador Al-Fassam told KUNA after meeting with Mariana Marijec, Executive Director of the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce in Ljubljana, that the meeting discussed ways to enhance economic ties and explore investment opportunities that serve mutual interests.
Al-Fassam emphasized Kuwait's strong commitment to building high-quality international partnerships and providing an attractive investment environment, especially for Slovenian businesses.
He highlighted opportunities for Slovenian companies in areas aligned with Kuwait's development vision, such as technological innovation, advanced healthcare, and clean energy projects.
The ambassador noted Slovenia's clear interest in cooperating with Kuwait, pointing to Ms. Marijec's welcome of broader economic ties and the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce's readiness to support companies looking to enter the Kuwaiti market.
He concluded by saying the meeting is part of Kuwait's broader effort to strengthen economic ties with European countries and foster dialogue between business sectors to support sustainable development and long-term strategic partnerships. (end)
