Two Israeli Soldiers Killed In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Apr 27 (NNN-MA'AN) – Two Israeli soldiers were killed on Friday, in the northern Gaza Strip, according to separate statements issued by the Israel Defence Forces and the Israel Police, last night.

The two are Ido Voloch, 21, an armoured corps officer and platoon commander, and Neta Yitzhak Kahana, 19, an undercover officer in the Border Police.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that, a Border Police ambush force encountered a squad of militants in the Shajaiyah neighbourhood, eastern Gaza City, and Kahana was killed in the ensuing battle.

According to the report, about 15 minutes later, during the rescue operations, militants fired an RPG rocket at the rescue force, resulting in an Israeli soldier being moderately wounded.

About an hour later, militants fired an RPG at an Israeli tank in Shajaiyah, during which Voloch was killed and another soldier was moderately wounded.

The channel added that, in the Tel al-Sultan refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, four Israeli armoured fighters were injured, one seriously and three moderately, by explosive devices.– NNN-MA'AN