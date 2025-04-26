Russian Sailors Injured In U.S. Airstrikes On Yemen's Red Sea Port

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Apr 27 (NNN-YPA) – Three Russian sailors were injured, when U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on a vessel at Yemen's Ras Isa oil port, in the country's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea, the Houthis announced, yesterday.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Jamal Amer, foreign minister of the Houthi government in Sanaa, condemned the“U.S. aggression” against a ship attempting to unload oil cargo at the port.

“The U.S. airstrikes yesterday targeted a ship, anchored in Ras Isa port, to prevent it from unloading an oil shipment, resulting in the injury of three Russian sailors,” Amer said.“Our Coast Guard personnel intervened immediately to rescue them and transport them for medical treatment.”

Amer said, the incident undermined U.S. claims about targeting military installations, and revealed the falsehood behind U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that U.S. airstrikes“are aimed at Sanaa's military capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Houthi-controlled health authorities said in a statement that, at least eight people were wounded last night, when a U.S. airstrike hit a house in a residential neighbourhood in Sanaa.

Two children were among the injured from the airstrike at the house, in the Al-Rawda neighbourhood in northern Sanaa, the authorities said.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported more than 20 U.S. airstrikes on other locations in Sanaa, and the provinces of Saada, Marib, Hodeidah, as well as, Al-Jawf, throughout yesterday.

The U.S. airstrikes come, as the Houthis claimed responsibility early yesterday, for attacking three targets in Israel, using a ballistic missile and two drones.

The Zionist Israel Defence Forces said in a post on X earlier in the day that, a projectile fired from Yemen triggered sirens in southern Israel, but didn't comment on the alleged drone attacks.

Also yesterday, the Houthis claimed they launched a fresh drone attack against the USS Harry S. Truman, in the northern Red Sea.

The Houthis said, the attack against the aircraft carrier was in response to the ongoing U.S. airstrikes on Houthis positions. The U.S. military has yet to comment on the attack.

The United States intensified airstrikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen since mid-March.

In response, the Houthis launched multiple attacks on the U.S. aircraft carriers, and other U.S. warships in the Red Sea.– NNN-YPA