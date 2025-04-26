The Peacemaker Kashmir Never Forgot

Maulana Mustafa Hussain Ansari

Whenever tensions flared in his life and times, it was Maulana Mustafa Hussain Ansari people often turned to first. No matter how deep the mistrust, no matter how angry the streets grew, he would find a way to bring calm back into the room.

He did not do it by preaching from high pulpits or shouting across walls. He simply showed up, listened carefully, and spoke in a way that made even the most furious voices slow down. His strength was not in the size of his following. It was in the steadiness of his presence.

It had always been like that. Maulana Mustafa chose the slower road when quicker, louder roads were available.

After years of study in the seminaries of Najaf, he returned home to a Kashmir already cracking under political and sectarian pressure. Some scholars stayed away from the mess. Some picked sides. Maulana Mustafa did neither. He believed that the real work was not in winning arguments but in winning hearts.

He carried his knowledge lightly. People said that even when he spoke on complicated matters of faith, his language stayed simple enough for a farmer to understand. He translated heavy, sacred texts into Urdu and Kashmiri because he wanted the common man to find a way into those books. His commentaries and novels, more than forty in number, traveled from village to village, often by word of mouth.

Maulana Mustafa warned against the dangers of blind loyalty. He reminded people that no leader or group should be followed without question. In a time when picking sides often felt like the only way to survive, he asked for something harder. He asked for patience and thoughtfulness.

When anger broke out in neighborhoods or families, it was often him that both sides trusted enough to call. He did not come in waving flags or issuing fatwas. He came in quietly, sat among them, and helped them remember that they were tied to each other in deeper ways than they sometimes knew.

His novels, like Inteqaam and Qabeelah, were not just stories but warnings. They showed how small grudges could harden into battles, and how forgiveness, though harder, was the only real victory.

Later in life, when sickness made walking and speaking harder, Maulana Mustafa turned to poetry. His verses, collected in Safar-e-Nataam - The Incomplete Journey - were filled with the soft sadness of a man who knew that not every seed planted in a lifetime would bloom in his own time.

Today, nineteen years after his death, he remains mostly a memory spoken in low tones. His books gather dust in libraries. His poetry sits quietly on shelves. But among those who still believe that peace is something you build quietly, person by person, Maulana Mustafa Hussain Ansari remains a light that has not gone out.