Thai And Airbus Ink Deal To Retrofit A350 Fleet

Dhaka: Airbus and Thai Airways International (THAI) have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to retrofit THAI's A350-900 fleet with state-of-the-art cabin upgrades, aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and boosting operational efficiency.

Once finalized, the retrofit program will be led by Airbus and will see THAI's A350-900 aircraft outfitted with the latest cabin innovations, delivering a premium travel experience for passengers on long-haul routes.

The upgrades will include modernised and elevated 'Royal Silk' Business Class seats, new Premium Economy Class Seats and Economy Class seats, as well as an improved in-flight entertainment system that offer a seamless travel experience across THAI's network

The cabin modernisation is expected to start from 2028. The retrofitted aircraft are expected to re-enter service in phases, ensuring minimal impact to THAI's flight operations.

Balinda Zhang, Airbus Head of Commercial Services APAC, said:“Airbus is pleased to support THAI in this significant investment in their fleet, ensuring that their A350 aircraft continue to offer passengers an exceptional flying experience. This retrofit aligns with our shared vision of delivering enhanced comfort, efficiency, and sustainability for airlines and their customers.”

This agreement reaffirms Airbus' long-standing partnership with THAI and its commitment to supporting the airline's fleet modernisation strategy. As a long-range leader, the A350 remains a key pillar of THAI's network, and the retrofit will further enhance its appeal for premium and economy passengers alike.

