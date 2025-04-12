Jordanian Companies To Attend Saudi Food Manufacturing 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) – Jordanian companies specializing in food manufacturing are scheduled to begin their participation in the Saudi Food Manufacturing 2025 , set to kick tomorrow in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.The Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) is organizing the Kingdom's participation in the exhibition for the second time.The three-day event features over 550 international brands, as pavilions represent several countries, including France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Turkey, India, Switzerland, Spain, Pakistan, Egypt, China, and Italy.In a statement Saturday, JEA Chairman, Ahmed Khudari, said goal of Jordanian industries' presence in this event is to diversify and increase national exports and learn about the latest developments, technologies, and innovations in the food manufacturing industry.According to the statement, Khudari said the participation comes within the framework of the JEA's efforts, aimed at enabling national companies to promote their products and open "new" marketing horizons in foreign markets, especially amid international presence in this specialized event.This step, he noted, represents an "important" opportunity for Jordanian companies to learn about developments in the sector, exchange expertise, explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships and possibly conclude commercial deals that enhance their international presence.Khudari stated Saudi market is "one of the most important markets" for Jordanian industrial exports, given the two kingdoms' "strong" relations at various levels, as well as their geographical proximity.Jordanian industry has achieved "remarkable" development in recent years in terms of quality and "competitive" pricing, enabling it to reach over 150 global markets, he pointed out.Additionally, he said growth of industrial exports plays a "pivotal" role in driving the national economy and achieving "desired" growth rates, as well as creating more job opportunities, attracting new investments in the industrial sector, and supporting the Kingdom's foreign currency reserves.Khudari called on Jordanian companies operating in the food industry to seize the opportunity to attend the event to promote their products, especially amid the "expected large" turnout of exhibitors, brand owners, experts, and traders from across the world.Noting JEA's "close" cooperation and coordination with Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, and Export House, he said this partnership aims to support the export industries sector and promote Jordanian products by enhancing their presence in specialized international exhibitions and facilitating their access to "vital and strategic" markets.