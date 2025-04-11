President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze In Antalya

MENAFN - AzerNews) On April 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Antalya.

According to Azernews , both sides emphasized the historically strong friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia during the meeting.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze fondly recalled his working visit to Azerbaijan this January and his discussions with President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to expand cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, including trade, economy, culture, and others, and noted the progress achieved in implementing the instructions given to relevant government agencies.

Kobakhidze also mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev's recent remarks regarding bilateral relations, delivered during an international forum at ADA University, were received with great interest in Georgia.

The head of state stressed the importance of unity and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Georgia, particularly given the current global turbulence. He underscored the importance of ensuring that regional issues in the South Caucasus are resolved by the countries of the region themselves.

Both leaders also exchanged their views on matters of mutual interest.

