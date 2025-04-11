Michael Jordan's iconic 512 TR resurfaces after 14 years missing

Michael Jordan's iconic 512 TR resurfaces after 14 years missing-rediscovered by CURATED and unveiled with the full story on YouTube.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CURATED Discovers Michael Jordan's Long-Lost Ferrari 512 TR.The black Ferrari 512 TR with the iconic“M AIR J” plate resurfaces after more than a decade.CURATED is proud to announce the rediscovery of one of the most culturally significant Ferraris in modern memory: Michael Jordan's black-on-grigio 1992 Ferrari 512 TR, chassis #1341.Delivered new to Michael Jordan on February 29, 1992 through Lake Forest Ferrari in Illinois, the 512 TR stayed in his personal collection until October 13, 1995. During that time, it was famously photographed outside Game 5 of the 1992 NBA Playoffs in Chicago against the Knicks, and later photographed by Jordan's personal photographer at his Highland Park home.Last seen publicly at auction in 2010, the car disappeared without a trace. For over a decade, collectors, fans, and media speculated about its whereabouts. With no confirmed sightings and ownership details sealed, the 512 TR became something of an automotive urban legend.“There are few moments in this business that truly give you chills,” said CURATED co-founder John Temerian.“Finding this car felt like solving a mystery that's haunted us for years. Everyone knew the plate. Everyone knew the legend. But no one knew where it went. Until now.”The rediscovery is a story of near-misses and relentless pursuit. After tracking what they believed to be the car-only to discover it wasn't-the team at CURATED dug deeper. A single phone call led to a name, and that name led them to the real car.“The moment we realized we had it... it was something.”The cars provenance doesn't end with Jordan, in 1995 the 512 TR even found its way into thelife of Chris Gardner, whose life story inspired the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. Gardner, played by Will Smith, was inspired to change his life after seeing a man in a red Ferrari. During his ownership, Gardner frequently drove the Black Ferrari in Chicago, wearing the license plate“Not MJ”.“This car represents a moment in time,” Temerian continued.“It's the peak of Jordan, the peak of Ferrari-it's bigger than basketball and bigger than the brand. We're just thrilled to bring it back into the world.”CURATED is sharing the full story behind the hunt-and the car's rediscovery-on its YouTube channel , where the journey, the history, and the car itself are on full display.About CURATEDBased in Miami, CURATED is a vintage supercar dealer dedicated to historically significant automobiles from the 1980s to early 2000s. Known for unearthing rare and culturally relevant vehicles, CURATED blends documentation, storytelling, and preservation in a way few others can.Founded by John Temerian and Jordi Ricart, the company was built around a passion for the stories behind the cars. CURATED focuses on originality, low production numbers, and cultural relevance-always looking for the cars that were overlooked or misunderstood.More than just a showroom, CURATED has become a destination for collectors, historians, and enthusiasts who care as much about provenance as performance. The team works directly with collectors and museums around the world, handling some of the rarest supercars of the analog era, and documenting their histories along the way.For more information, visit wearecurated.

