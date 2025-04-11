403
Russian theater intends on premiering play about Elon Musk
(MENAFN) A Russian theater is set to debut the first-ever play featuring Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk alongside legendary rocket scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky. The play, titled "Elon Musk and Tsiolkovsky," will be presented as a staged reading during the 6th Tsiolkovsky International Space Film Festival in Kaluga, Russia, from April 12 to 16, according to TASS.
Written by playwright Gleb Danilov and produced by Teatr Sela (Theater of the Village), the science fiction piece explores a fictional encounter between the two visionaries—one from modern times and the other from the early days of astronautics. “Despite their differences, Musk and Tsiolkovsky discover shared values and aspirations for space exploration,” Danilov explained.
The director, Danila Drobikov, described the performance as a dynamic reading with theatrical flourishes. Actors will intermittently leave their seats to dramatize key scenes, including musical performances in character, with audience members invited to participate as well.
The festival, held in Kaluga where Tsiolkovsky lived for over four decades, celebrates the history and future of space travel. It is supported by a wide range of institutions, including Roscosmos, the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, and the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.
This year’s festival will showcase 100 selected works—ranging from feature films to documentaries and animations—from 25 countries. Over 2,200 submissions were received.
Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, born in 1857, is widely regarded as the "father of human spaceflight." He predicted artificial satellites as early as 1895 and developed the famous Tsiolkovsky rocket equation, a fundamental formula for understanding rocket propulsion. His theoretical work laid the foundation for modern space exploration.
