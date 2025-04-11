Graeter's Ice Cream And New Riff Distilling Unveil Bourbon Ball Ice Cream Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Graeter's Bourbon Ball Ice Cream is a rich, bourbon-infused ice cream with whiskey-glazed pecans and dark chocolate chips. Each bite captures the signature flavors from a hand-selected single barrel of New Riff's expertly crafted bourbon, offering a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience that blends tradition, craftsmanship, and indulgence. Bourbon Ball will replace Graeter's Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan and is an evolution of the beloved flavor, bringing the recipe into the next generation.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with New Riff Distilling to create a flavor that celebrates two iconic treats: Kentucky Bourbon and ice cream," said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter's. "Working with the team at New Riff to taste and select a special Single Barrel, our team has created the perfect fusion of our hand-crafted process and New Riff's exceptional distilling, delivering a unique experience that honors the rich flavors of Kentucky."

New Riff's commitment to time-honored bourbon-making techniques made them a natural partner for this collaboration. By incorporating their award-winning bourbon into Graeter's small-batch French Pot ice cream, the two brands have created a bold yet balanced dessert that speaks to bourbon enthusiasts and ice cream lovers alike.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with another local, family-owned business that shares our passion for craft and quality," said Mollie Lewis, president, New Riff. "Graeter's has been an incredible partner – not only do they make amazing ice cream, but the way they incorporated our Single Barrel Bourbon into this recipe blew us away. It's the perfect blend of two great traditions, and we can't wait for everyone to get a taste."

Graeter's Bourbon Ball Ice Cream is available to order for nationwide shipping at Graeters and will be available at all Graeter's scoop shops starting April 14. This new flavor will be in select grocery stores by the end of April. Fans can also stop by New Riff Distilling from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12, for free samples or to purchase a pint.

About Graeter's Ice Cream

Since 1870, five generations of the Graeter family have remained committed to handcrafting only the most indulgent ice cream available. From humble beginnings serving ice cream from a cart in Cincinnati to the nationwide presence of Graeter's Ice Cream today, the family has stayed true to the traditional "French Pot" method and is the only company in the world that still makes ice cream at scale this way. Graeter's has 50+ retail stores and ships more than 300,000 pints annually. The brand can also be found in more than 3,000 grocery stores in 46 states.

For more information, visit Graeters or follow Graeter's on Instagram , Facebook , or X (formerly known as Twitter) .

About New Riff Distilling

Fiercely independent and unabashedly innovative: New Riff Distilling starts with time-honored sour mash methods and bottled-in-bond standards, creating new riffs on old traditions since 2014. Located in Northern Kentucky – the gateway to bourbon country – the independently-owned distillery produces award-winning bourbon, rye, single malt whiskey and gin, now available nationwide. New Riff sources its water from an alluvial aquifer under the distillery, accessed via a 100' deep private well and providing cold, clean and mineral-rich water perfect for whiskey making. The Newport distillery includes the Riff Shop with customizable gifting options and locally sourced artisan goods; and The Aquifer Tasting Room, located on the third floor of the distillery, featuring signature cocktails, flights, and pours of New Riff's entire portfolio of award-winning spirits including rare, limited-edition, and distillery-exclusive releases. Bourbon and rye are also available in single barrel selections, and the distillery boasts a popular private barrel selection program offering a variety of selection options and personalized labels.

For more information, visit NewRiffDistilling or follow New Riff on Instagram , Facebook , or X (formerly known as Twitter) .

SOURCE Graeter's