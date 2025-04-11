New Live Album The Way From Life.Church Worship Now Streaming Worldwide

A powerful live album from Life Worship, The Way, is now available wherever music is streamed.

An invitation to encounter Jesus as the Way, the Truth, and the Life

- Cassidy Estevez with Life WorshipOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Life Worship announces the release of their latest live album, The Way, now available wherever music is streamed. This 10-track project captures a spirit-filled night of worship, drawing listeners into a deeper relationship with Jesus and revealing more of His heart. At the center of the album is the focus track,“So Much,” a heartfelt song of gratitude.“This song is a simple yet powerful response to God's unwavering faithfulness to us,” said Cassidy Estevez of Life Worship.“It reminds us that because of how perfectly He loves us, we always have so much to be thankful for.”The album also includes Life Worship's latest singles-“Redemption Has Come” (released February 28) and“Christ In Me” (released March 21)-both recorded live alongside the rest of the album. The Way captures the energy and authenticity of a transformative night of worship with the Life family.“Even before the first note, we could feel God's presence in the room-then voices lifted and hearts responded in praise,” Estevez said.“We've already seen stories of healing and restoration from that night, and we're believing God will continue using these songs to reveal His heart to people far beyond our church.”With passionate worship, live energy, and Christ-centered lyrics, The Way is a bold call to follow Jesus wholeheartedly. Listen to The Way at .About Life WorshipLife Worship is a collective of worship pastors from Life, a multi-site church meeting at 45 physical locations in 12 states and globally at Life Online. As an extension of the church's mission to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ, Life Worship is passionate about creating music that inspires listeners to pursue a relationship with Jesus. Life Worship released its first album, Fully Devoted, in early 2016. The newest album, The Way, released in April 2025. To learn more about Life Worship, visit .

