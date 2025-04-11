403
Australia Extends Visa Processing Times Amid Rising Demand
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Canberra, Australia, April 11, 2025 – The Australian Government today announced an extension in visa processing times due to an unprecedented surge in applications across multiple visa categories. The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that the increase in demand is driven by a global rise in travel, international education, and skilled migration.
Recent data indicates that visa applications have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, particularly in student, skilled worker, and visitor categories. The government is currently implementing measures to address the backlog while maintaining the integrity and thoroughness of the visa process.
“The growing interest in Australia as a destination for work, study, and tourism is a positive sign of global recovery,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs.“However, this also means we must adapt to ensure our processing systems are equipped to handle the volume efficiently and fairly.”
The Department has outlined several key actions in response:
.Hiring additional visa processing staff to increase capacity.
.Upgrading digital systems to streamline application handling.
.Prioritizing urgent cases such as medical, humanitarian, and time-sensitive student visas.
Applicants are advised to submit complete and accurate applications to help expedite processing and are encouraged to apply well in advance of their intended travel date.
While the current delays vary depending on the visa subclass, the Department is publishing updated processing times regularly on its official website to keep applicants informed.
Australia remains committed to being a welcoming destination and continues to value the contributions of international students, workers, tourists, and migrants to its society and economy.
