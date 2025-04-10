Moen Partners With Liberty Mutual Insurance To Offer Savings On In-Home Leak Protection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Water damage is costly: It is estimated that insurers pay out over $15 billion in water claim damages annually, many of which are due to water leaks," said Jeff Barnes, vice president, affinity partnerships, Moen. "These types of events account for 24% of all homeowner insurance claims. By encouraging the use of Flo smart leak detection, Moen can help insurance companies reduce water damage claims caused by water leaks and alleviate costs associated with those claims."

Moen will be working with Liberty Mutual to help provide the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff to policyholders.

Beyond leak detection and shutoff, Flo can help prevent water waste – an increasing concern for Americans. In fact, it is estimated that one trillion gallons of water across the country are wasted due to leaks each year5.

The Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff continuously monitors the pressure and flow rate of the water moving through a home's pipes, detecting leaks as small as a drop per minute anywhere in the home. If the device identifies an issue, it will promptly send an alert through the Moen Smart Water Network App, enabling users to turn off the water, or in the event of a catastrophic leak, it will automatically shut off the water to prevent major damage. Homeowners can also track water usage by fixture and set conservation goals within the app to further support water-saving efforts.

For additional information about the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, visit moen/flo .

Organizations interested in leveraging the device can contact [email protected] .

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate how people interact with water daily. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN ), a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Moen anchors Water Innovations (WINN), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products; Master Lock®, Yale® residential, August® and Sentry® Safe security products; LARSON® storm doors and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. For more information, please visit .

