Chandrababu Scared Of YSR Congress, Claims Jagan Reddy

Amaravati, April 11 (IANS) Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scared of YSR Congress Party as he cannot face the people with unfulfilled promises, said former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSR Congress Party chief alleged that Naidu is resorting to undemocratic measures. He, however, told the party cadres that this was a passing phase.

Addressing party members of combined Kurnool local bodies at the party office here on Thursday, he promised that Jagan 2.0 would stand by the party cadre.

Stating that Naidu would try more tricks, he asked the party cadre should be alert.

Tracing the history of the Party, he said, YSRCP was born out of struggle, and it brought in credibility and values by redefining polity in the state.“We have shown how a Party should adhere to its manifesto and keep up its promises. We have fulfilled 99 percent of the promises we made and were not found wanting despite Covid,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that despite all the good work by the YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu could cheat people with his lies as they believed that he would give more sops.

“It's eleven months since the coalition formed government, and people as still eagerly waiting for his promises to be fulfilled. People are vexed with him and his blatant lies on various issues. Education, health, and agriculture sectors have been badly affected. No farmer is getting MSP, students are not getting fees reimbursement, and Rs 3,500 crore is pending towards Aarogyasri,” said the former chief minister.

Alleging that there is no transparency in governance, Jagan said that the Red Book constitution is being implemented while liquor, gambling, and mining mafia were thriving..

He told party cadres that it's time to stand up for the people and organise from the grassroot level.

The YSRCP chief alleged that Chandrababu has been making a mockery of democracy by trying to take control of local bodies, though TDP has no required numbers. Of 57 seats where by-elections were announced, 7 were postponed, and out of the remaining 50, YSRCP won 39 as YSRCP cadre stood their ground and took Chandrababu's undemocratic measures head-on.

He cautioned YSRCP cadres that in the coming days, Chandrababu would try to use more coercive measures and that they should be alert.