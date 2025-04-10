What Makes 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' Globally Popular?

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

SEOUL: Netflix Korea's latest sensation, "When Life Gives You Tangerines," was officially the platform's most popular non-English series recently.

The series, which traces the turbulent lives of the characters in Korea from the 1960s to present day, is making waves globally - a feat that carries unique significance compared to other global Korean hits such as "Squid Game" and "The Glory."

Unlike its megahit predecessors, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" is deeply rooted in Korean culture and history, showcasing traditional customs, gender roles of the 1960s and rural life on Jeju Island.

Characters speak in heavy dialects and the narrative is rich with cultural references, such as the "haenyeo," or female divers who harvest seafood from the ocean, and old Korean songs that serve as its soundtrack in accordance with the show's timeline.

Small details in scenes, such as women boarding ships being considered taboo and the belief that women should not place their shoes on the doorstep, also reflect deep-rooted Korean superstitions.

On paper, such deeply Korean elements might seem challenging for international audiences to connect with.

While star power may have contributed to the series' global success fans point to the drama's universal themes of love and family to explain its appeal.

Experts add that the universally resonating themes being conveyed through impeccable pacing further contributes to the show's popularity.

Additionally, the series employs timeless narrative motifs that resonate across cultures.