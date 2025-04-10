Michael Gopin Supports Harmony Students' Rocketry Ambitions

Michael Gopin backs Harmony Public Schools' Rocketry Team with a donation to help them compete in the American Rocketry Challenge.

- Attorney Michael J. Gopin

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a new episode of Giving with Gopin , attorney Michael J. Gopin visits Harmony Public Schools in El Paso to meet with the talented student rocketeers from Harmony's Science Academy Team as they prepare to compete in the prestigious American Rocketry Challenge.

Harmony's students are aiming high-literally. Their dedication to STEM education and aerospace innovation has already earned national attention. In 2024, one of the school's teams placed 8th in the nation at the American Rocketry Challenge National Finals, earning an invitation to participate in NASA's Student Launch program. This year, Harmony is once again on the roster of schools competing in the 2025 challenge, continuing a tradition of excellence and ambition.

Moved by the students' determination and passion for science, attorney Michael J. Gopin presented a donation to help support the team's participation in this year's competition.“These students represent the future of science and engineering,” said attorney Michael J. Gopin.“Their enthusiasm is contagious, and it's an honor to support them on their journey to the stars.”

The American Rocketry Challenge is the world's largest student rocket contest, involving thousands of middle and high school students nationwide. Participants are challenged to design, build, and launch rockets to meet specific altitude and flight duration targets-encouraging hands-on problem-solving and inspiring the next generation of aerospace professionals.

Through his Giving with Gopin initiative, Michael J. Gopin continues to spotlight organizations and individuals making a difference in the El Paso community. From supporting education and youth programs to championing local nonprofits, Giving with Gopin is about investing in the future.

Watch the full video and see the students in action: Harmony Rocketry – Giving with Gopin

For more information about the "Giving With Gopin" initiative and the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, please visit .

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.



Harmony Public Schools El Paso | Giving With Gopin

